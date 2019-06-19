Robert Cayford Austin passed peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family on June 17, 2019. Bob was born on November 26, 1924 in the town of Waterville, Maine. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1942, Bob enlisted in the US Navy in March of 1943. Bob served with the amphibious forces as a Motor Machinist's Mate during World War II. During his service, he was awarded the American Theatre Medal, the Asian-Pacific Theatre Medal (1 star) and the World War II Victory Medal. Following his honorable discharge from the US Navy, Bob and Stella Buck were married on August 20, 1946. Bob then attended the University of Maine where he earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. After his graduation from college, Bob and his family relocated to Niskayuna, NY where he started his career as a mechanical engineer, servicing locomotives at ALCO in 1950. In 1970, Bob continued his career as a welding engineer at KAPL with General Electric until he retired in 1985. Bob was a member of the American Legion and a Life Member of the Guan Hoha Fish and Game Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing of all types and relaxing days on the golf course, especially with the Old Codgers Golf League. Bob and Nancy enjoyed traveling across the country. They made many fond memories over their years together traveling to Alaska, Newfoundland, and both their summer home in Maine and winter home in Florida. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Lester and Edith (Cayford) Austin; his sister, Janice Thorso; his wife, Stella Buck Austin; and his son, Gary S. Austin. He is survived by his beloved partner and companion for 39 years, Nancy J. Thompson Golden; his daughter, Bonnie Violet and his extended family; five daughters; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Bob was immensely loved and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, New York 12019. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the . With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bob's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary