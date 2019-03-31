Bob, "Dr. D" Degeneff passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at home after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born July 9, 1943, he was raised in the St. Louis (MO) area. A graduate of Ferguson High School, he excelled in academics and sports, especially baseball. He went on to General Motors Institute (Kettering Institute) (Flint, MI) where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. He enlisted and served as Captain in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971. He came to Upstate New York to pursue a Masters and Doctorate degree in Electrical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Accomplished career with General Electric, RPI and as the Founder and President of Utility Systems Technologies (UST). An IEEE Fellow, Internationally renowned Power Distribution Systems Author/ Consultant/ Designer. With a life filled with achievements, he believed his greatest achievement was his family. Beloved husband of Maria Helena; stepson of Rose (Schopp) Degeneff; son in-law of Marilu Ocampos; brother to June E. Mueller (Thomas) and Sonia Barros; dear father of Gabriella and Mark Degeneffe; grandfather of Alia Rey Neiss and uncle to Michael (Jennifer) and James Mueller, and Pedro and Felipe Barros. Predeceased by his parents, Elmo and Hazel. A Christian, dog lover, brilliant engineer, gardener, wood worker, loving father and husband and friend to all who knew him; a true gentleman and scholar. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6th at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Union Street, Schenectady, New York 12305. A Funeral Service with military honors was conducted on Friday, March 22nd at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Chapel, St. Louis, MO. Instead of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Smile Train (fixing clefts organization), P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady, New York 12304 and for online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary