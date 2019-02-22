Robert D. Burgess, age 88, of Glen Eddy, Niskayuna, passed away at his home on February 18, 2019. Mr. Burgess was born in New York City and spent his early life in Skowhegan, Maine, and Baldwin, NY. He attended Farmingdale Technical and Agricultural institute, and Hofstra University, and received a B.S. and M.S. in mathematics from the University of Michigan. He came to Niskayuna in 1956, and worked in Digital Analysis and Computations at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. Subsequently he was the Head of Computer Operations at Mechanical Technology. He later joined the State University of New York at Albany computing center, retiring in 1995. For many years Mr. Burgess was a volunteer at Ellis Hospital and the Adaptive Ski Program at Hidden Valley Ranch. He served on the associate vestry of St. George's Church and was a member of the Schenectady Wintersports Club and the Schenectady Torch Club and enjoyed UCALL classes. He was an active outdoorsman for his whole life, enjoying tennis, golf, sailing, alpine skiing, water skiing and camping. He was a proud member of the Seventy Plus Ski Club, skiing well into his seventies. Bob was very handy and enjoyed woodworking, often cleverly designing custom camping gear, furniture, or the perfectly placed shelf to make life a little easier. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Julia Marshall Burgess; daughter, Susan Burgess; son, John Burgess (Barbara); grandchildren, Samantha, Alexandra and Timothy, all of Niskayuna; and brother, Harry Burgess, of Exeter California. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Burgess. Mr. Burgess has made an anatomical gift to Albany Medical School. Friends are invited to attend a Service of remembrance at 1 p.m. February 28 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 30 North Ferry St., Schenectady. The family will welcome friends in the Church Hall immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to: Double H Ranch, Adaptive Ski Program, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Lucerne, NY 12846 or a . Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019