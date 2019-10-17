|
Robert D. Bush, Sr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Potsdam, NY on August 13, 1945, he was the son of John and Irene Bush. Bob was a rural mail carrier for the Ballston Spa Post Office for 33 years retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he worked for the Village of Ballston Spa as a parking enforcer, crossing guard and wrote grants for the village. Bob enjoyed wood working, gardening and working on home projects. He had a passion for old cars and liked to hunt and fish. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and he treasured the time he spent with them. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, and his siblings, Francis, George, Tim and Bernie. Bob is survived by his children, Karen LaBaff (Daryl) and Robert D. Bush, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Manhey, Melissa Bush, Joshua Bush, Zachary LaBaff and Courtney LaBaff; great-grandson, Daniel; siblings Arnold Bush, Jerry Bush, Jack Bush, Marjorie Reed and Betty Munson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in East Line Cemetery, Malta. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019