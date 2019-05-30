Robert D. Ditton, 80, went home to be with the Lord on, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Robert was the son of the late Robert B. and Marjorie Ditton. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Ditton. Bob was a graduate of the Guilderland Central School District class of 1956. He then went on to Hudson Valley Community College before starting his career with the New York State Police. Before his retirement in 1984, Robert received two Superintendent Commendations. Bob also volunteered his time in local organizations including the Guilderland Lions Club serving as President, coach and president of the Pine Bush Little League and Babe Ruth in Guilderland and was also a Judo Club assistant instructor. Bob was also a part of the Albany Police Pipes and Drums and served as Pipe Sergeant from 1992-2004. Bob was also very proud of his involvement with the Red Cross Apheresis program donating white blood cells. Bob was very proud to have donated over 170 units of plasma over his lifetime. Following Bob's retirement from the State Police, he went on to become owner and operator of The Painting Piper. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert A. Ditton (Deanne), Allan T. Ditton (Tammy) and Brian D. Ditton (Carey). Bob was also a devoted "Grandpa" to Shaunna, Kaitlyn and Emily. He is also survived by his two brothers, Leonard Ditton (Dale) and David Ditton (Andrea); as well as his sister-in-law, Nancy and her husband, Fred Lake and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross by mail at, American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W. Lydius St. Schenectady, New York 12303. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W. Lydius St. Schenectady, New York 12303. A funeral service will begin at the church at 11 a.m. with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the committal service. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019