Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert D. Elwell, of Rotterdam, passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Wood Elwell, and his daughter, Robin (David) Elwell. He was also the father of Robert C. Elwell who passed January 30, 2002. Robert was also the grandfather of Robert B. Elwell and his wife Kayleigh, Matthew I (Meg) Patterson, Shane S. Elwell, Zachary R. Patterson, and Maria L. Patterson (Nick). He is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Izabelle. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday August 5 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, Ltd., P.O. Box 5782, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
