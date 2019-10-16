|
|
Robert D. Hemstreet, 88, of Quaker St., passed peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. A lifelong Quaker St. resident, Robert graduated from Duanesburg High School in 1952. He served in Korea and Japan with the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was employed for many years as a repairman and driver with Suburban Propane. Robert was devoted to his community. He served as the Assistant Chief with the Quaker St. Vol. Fire Dept. was a Lieutenant with the Duanesburg Vol. Fire Dept. and drove ambulance for the Altamont Fire and Rescue. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Jessie Roach Hemstreet; his brother, George Hemstreet and sister, Rosie Vass. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, DorothyWarner Hemstreet; two sons, Robert M. Hemstreet and Joseph (Patty) Hemstreet; two daughters, Cindy Gagnon and Melody (Bob) Gathen; his grandchildren, Jessica (BJ) Gathen, Mark (Christine) Gagnon, Robert Foland and Amanda Hemstreet and six great-grandchildren, Bobbyjoe Billetdoux Jr, Mark Gagnon, Kaitlyn Gagnon and Aubrie Gagnon, Aliviya Venzke and Carter Foland. Calling hours will be held Friday morning, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main St., Delanson. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. The family respectfully requests memorial donations be made in Robert's memory to the Quaker St. Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 93, Quaker St, NY 12141. Condolences and memories may be shared at whitevanburenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019