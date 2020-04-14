|
Robert D. Montenaro, Sr., 99, of Broadalbin passed away Friday April 10, 2020. Survivors include three children, Robert (Judy) Montenaro, Jr., Diane Wadsworth, and David (Chris) Montenaro; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and the Greco family. Due to the current health situation, private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Amsterdam. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020