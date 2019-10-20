|
|
Ronald D Sulem, 67, passed unexpectedly on October 16, 2019. Ron was born on April 18, 1952, son of the late Theodore and Louise Sulem. He grew up in Sloansville, NY. He was a professional boxer in his younger years and was a member of the Uncle Sam Boxing Club in Troy, NY. He also worked for many years for the family business, T. Sulem and Sons Well Drilling, that he later took over from his father. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing; trips to Rockport, MA as a child and into adulthood and had a lifelong fondness of the memories he created there. Ron worked as a welder for over 40 years retiring from General Electric where he leaves behind many lifelong friends. Ron was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother, and best friend. He enjoyed maintaining his property, watering the flowers, mowing the lawn, feeding the birds, and everyday tinkering. He was meticulous about everything he did. Ron also enjoyed exercising and long motorcycle rides. He took great pride in providing for his family and will be remembered as a hardworking, kindhearted and humble man. Ron is survived by his daughters, Carrie (Ed) Naylor, Watervliet; Tina (Rich) Stalker, Howes Cave; his son Eric (Megan) Sulem, Cobleskill; his sister, Hope (Bruce) Rumph, Howes Cave; his brother Theodore Sulem (the late Julia, Theodore and Roger), Broadalbin; Grandchildren Renee, Amanda & Kate Stalker, Justin & Brooke Naylor, and the 'great' grand dog 'Maf'. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In keeping with his wishes services for Ron will be held privately. To leave a special message for her family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019