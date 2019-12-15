Home

Robert Dias, 70 of Waterford, NY originally from Taunton, MA passed away in the early morning of Thursday December 12. In his final moments his wife Suncha Dias was by his side. He is survived by his wife, and brothers, William F. Dias and Bruce J. Dias of Taunton, MA. Robert was a veteran and served his country for over 25 years. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his actions in combat. He loved the ocean and spent many sunny days on his boat down the Cape. There are no services and the family thanks all for their condolences.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
