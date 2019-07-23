Robert E Distel, 84, passed away on July 20th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Grand Rapids, MI, he was the son of Robert & Catherine Distel. Bob graduated from East Lansing High in 1954, holding 3 varsity letters; baseball, basketball and his favorite, football. He then went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from Notre Dame in 1959. He worked for General Electric and retired from KAPL. Bob enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, pickelball and traveling, all along side his wife of 55 years, Charlotte. Bob's daughter, Renate and granddaughter, Samantha were the light of his life. He was also a great grandfather to Dean. He is predeceased by two brothers Jim & Steven and survived by three brothers and a sister, Frank, Tom, Joe & Jane. Along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Schenectady Rd, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019