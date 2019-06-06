On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Robert Edward Gallup, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with his Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Robert was born on October 5, 1965 in Schenectady a son of Edward and Constance Sokolowski Gallup. Robert graduated from Schalmont High School in 1983. On June 9, 1990 he married the love of his life, Rena Marie Kirkham. During their 29 years of marriage, they raised two sons Robert and Matthew and a daughter Hannah and enjoyed many adventures together. Bob was a devoted family man, who always put his family first. He loved to attend his kids sporting events, go on family vacations and enjoy a delicious home cooked meal and a cold IPA with family. Bob was currently employed by Dimension Fabricators and was known as being the hardest of workers at any job he was doing. He loved working with his hands and doing projects at home, or helping others, especially his three children. Bob loved the open road and spent countless hours driving a tractor trailer, where he became known as the walking Rand McNally. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Constance. He is survived by his wife, Rena; sons, Robert, Matthew and his wife, Emily, and his daughter, Hannah Alteri and her husband, Daniel; his grandson, Bentley; mother and father-in-law, Helene and Robert Kirkham; brother-in-law, Robert [Wendy Kirkham]; four sisters, Susan [George Visconti], Cheryl [Glen Armstrong], Diane Persons, and Barbara [Brian Thomson] and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Road, Rexford. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary