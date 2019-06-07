The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
11 Glenridge Road
Rexford, NY
On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Robert Edward Gallup, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with his Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Road, Rexford. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 7, 2019
