On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Robert Edward Gallup, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with his Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Road, Rexford. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 7, 2019