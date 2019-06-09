Home

Robert E. Gardiner, 92, of Seminole, FL and formerly Rotterdam, New York, went to be with his Lord on May 27, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Mid Pinellas Woodside. Robert was born in Schenectady on September 1, 1926. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia of 72 years. He is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Philip) Voss and granddaughters, Kathryn Voss and Kelsey Voss and daughter, Cindy (Michael) Stephens and grandsons, Christopher (Lori) Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Courtney and grandson, Patrick (Renee) Stephens. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessie Sutton and brother, Emerson Gardiner. Robert served in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for S.C.Johnsons Company prior to opening his own business, Gard's Remodeling. He retired to Florida. He was an active member and Fire Commissioner at the Pine Grove Fire Department while living in Rotterdam. He will be remembered for his sense of humor by all and the time and love the he had for his grandchildren. They treasure their moments with "Poppy". In lieu of flowers, Robert's family asked that you make a memorial donation to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation (Woodside), 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL, 33760 in his memory. No services will be scheduled. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, FL (727) 391-0121.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 9, 2019
