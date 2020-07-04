Mr. Robert E. Korona, 86, of Robb Road, Amsterdam died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Born in Amsterdam on November 19, 1933 he was the son of William and Anna (Mycek) Korona. Mr. Korona was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. He owned and operated the KareLyn Deb Dairy Farm in Amsterdam with his wife Marcy A. Korona for 34 years until his retirement in 2001. He is survived by his wife Marcy A. Korona whom he married on August 11, 1957; daughters Deborah (Richard) Fedigan, Valatie, NY, Lynne Korona, Amsterdam and Karen (Michael) Hastings, Niskayuna, NY; grandchildren Sarah Fedigan, Valatie, NY, Kristen Fedigan, Albany, NY, Matthew and Jonathan Hastings, Niskayuna, NY; brothers Leonard Korona, Ronald (Bonnie) Korona and Jerry Korona all of Amsterdam and Sr. Mary Edna Korona, Enfield, CT as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Korona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Private viewing will be for family only. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205-5515. All ceremonies will meet social distancing and mask requirements. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com
