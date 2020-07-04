1/
Robert E. Korona
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert E. Korona, 86, of Robb Road, Amsterdam died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Born in Amsterdam on November 19, 1933 he was the son of William and Anna (Mycek) Korona. Mr. Korona was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. He owned and operated the KareLyn Deb Dairy Farm in Amsterdam with his wife Marcy A. Korona for 34 years until his retirement in 2001. He is survived by his wife Marcy A. Korona whom he married on August 11, 1957; daughters Deborah (Richard) Fedigan, Valatie, NY, Lynne Korona, Amsterdam and Karen (Michael) Hastings, Niskayuna, NY; grandchildren Sarah Fedigan, Valatie, NY, Kristen Fedigan, Albany, NY, Matthew and Jonathan Hastings, Niskayuna, NY; brothers Leonard Korona, Ronald (Bonnie) Korona and Jerry Korona all of Amsterdam and Sr. Mary Edna Korona, Enfield, CT as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Korona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Private viewing will be for family only. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205-5515. All ceremonies will meet social distancing and mask requirements. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
518 843-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved