Robert E. Nardi, 93, of Rotterdam, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Robert was the youngest of six children born to the late Louis and Carmella Mauriello Nardi. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1944 and served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Washington in the Pacific. Following his honorable discharge, Robert was employed as an electrician with the IBEW in Albany for many years. He was also a former member of the Schonowee Vol. Fire Dept. in Rotterdam. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his late wife Veronica. In addition to his parents, and late wife Veronica Callahan Nardi, who died in 2014, Robert was also predeceased by his siblings, Henry Nardi, Aurthur Nardi, Eleanor DeCenzo, Mildred Sharma and Alice Gould. He is survived by his son, Michael Nardi of Schenectady as well as several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. The family would like to thank Angela Mastroianni and her family for their kindness and friendship over the years, and also thank you to the Hospice team and Alexis for the loving care they gave to Robert. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019