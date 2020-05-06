Robert E. Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Rice Sr., 83, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. He was the son of the late Walter and Althea (Larrabee) Rice. He was a longtime resident of Rotterdam, NY and moved to his family farm in Glenville in 2002. Robert was employed as a carpenter for Brace Mueller and Huntley and Bast Hatfield for many years. Before retiring, he was also employed for the Scotia Glenville School District. His best times were spent at home on the family farm with his loving family and friends. Family meant everything to him. Robert is survived by his cherished wife, Helen Rice, whom he was married to for 50 years this past March. His loving children, two special grand daughters, several grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as one sister and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Robert's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of followers, please practice a random act of kindness as Robert would of done. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved