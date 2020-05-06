Robert E. Rice Sr., 83, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. He was the son of the late Walter and Althea (Larrabee) Rice. He was a longtime resident of Rotterdam, NY and moved to his family farm in Glenville in 2002. Robert was employed as a carpenter for Brace Mueller and Huntley and Bast Hatfield for many years. Before retiring, he was also employed for the Scotia Glenville School District. His best times were spent at home on the family farm with his loving family and friends. Family meant everything to him. Robert is survived by his cherished wife, Helen Rice, whom he was married to for 50 years this past March. His loving children, two special grand daughters, several grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as one sister and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Robert's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of followers, please practice a random act of kindness as Robert would of done. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.