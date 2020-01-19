|
|
Robert E. Molloy 85, passed away on Thursday January 16th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born and educated in Schenectady, bob was the son of the late James and Lucy (Roth) Molloy and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. A United States Army veteran stationed in Germany, Bob was a carpenter by trade and master stair builder. He worked for over 30 years for Country Club Acres in Clifton Park prior to his retirement in 1990. A member of St Paul's Episcopal Church in Schenectady, Bob enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, reading and sitting in the sun whenever he could. Bob is survived by his wife of over 34 years, Joan M. (Bertasso) Molloy, his children, Robert Molloy (Kathryn) of Castleton, NY, Victoria Benjamin (Edward) of Rotterdam, Michael Molloy (Nancy) of Burnt Hills and Melissa Molloy of Albany, his step-children, Deborah Pritchard (Edward) of Schenectady, Donald Waldron (Julianna) od Derry, NH, Christopher Waldron (Donna) of Conway, SC, Tina Aylward of Liverpool, NY and Kimberly Waterson (James) of North Ft. Myers, Fl., a sister, Josephine Shelley of Hackensack, NJ, 14 Grandchildren,10 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday January 20th at 12:30 p.m. at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held on Monday at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY from 10 to 12 noon prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or to ,262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN,38105. To leave a message or a condolence for Bob's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020