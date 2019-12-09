|
|
Born June 21, 1930, in Kingston, NY, died November 23, 2019, the only child of the late Robert E. Keating and the late Florence (Morris) Keating. Husband of Virginia L. Keating; previously married to Constance M. (Joyner) Keating. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, whom he married in 1978. He is also survived by his children, Timothy Keating of Clifton Park, Theodore (Nina) Keating of Orleans, MA, Barbara (J. Daniel) Bachus of Ballston Lake, Michael (Maria) Keating of Oak Ridge, NC, Daniel (Lisa) Keating of Malta, NY, and David (Jill) Keating of Watervliet, NY. Stepfather to Lynda G. (Ross) Phillips of Salt Lake City, UT, Robert Scott (Bonnie) MacFarland of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Dianne L. MacFarland of Menands, NY, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyleigh (Anthony) Keating-Russ, Christopher Keating, Justin (Alejandra) Bachus, Cameron Keating, Ana Maria Keating, Brandon (Bethany) Keating, Joshua Keating, John D. Keating, Abby Keating, and Bailey Keating. Soon to be a great-grandfather to Bentley Lennon (Brandon/Bethany) Keating. Step grandfather to Jennifer (Jeremy) Bernstein, Sara (Brendan) Sullivan, Kelley (Julie) MacFarland, Natalie (Ingo) Jackel, Benjamin Cacckello and Kimberly Matan, all of whom survive him. Also survived by seven step-great-grandchildren. He was educated in parochial and public schools in Kingston, NY, New York City and Albany, NY. He was a police reporter, feature writer, day news editor and night city editor for the Albany, NY Times-Union: was Public Information Officer for the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and it's predecessor agency the NYS Identification and Intelligence System, and retired in 1992 from the Albany County Board of Elections as Deputy Commissioner. He also served in information services for the Town of Colonie as editor of the town's newsletter for many years as well as editor of The Legionnaire serving The American Legion. Bob's fondness for his career with the Albany Times-Union culminated in several award-winning pieces that led to a Pulitzer Prize nomination in 1958. He started full-time with the Hearst Newspaper as a 16-year-old while still in high school. After serving as a foreign correspondent in the US Army during the Korean War, he came back to the Albany Times-Union and became a feature writer and city editor covering major stories of the '50s and '60s. He wrote a series of award-winning articles for The Hearst Newspapers on the New York State Police that led to a dramatic improvement in working conditions and family life for the Troopers, helping to reduce their workweek from 125 to 60 hours. He was made an honorary NYS Trooper and was nominated by the Albany Times-Union for the Pulitzer Prize for this work. In November of 1958, Bob represented the Hearst Newspapers as one of the few civilians in the world selected to travel to Antarctica for 4 weeks with the Depts of Navy and Defense to cover the 1958 International Geophysical Year and military operations in the "Third World – The Last Frontier." He also participated in airborne nuclear readiness drills with the US Air Force Strategic Air Command during the height of the cold war and later did a follow-up series in 1962 on the Cuban Missle crisis. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army after two years' service; member of the American Legion Post 1092 of Niskayuna, NY; retired member of the Albany Newspaper Guild CWA and CSEA. He loved US history, photography, golf, woodworking, competitive shooting, writing short stories and researching his family genealogy in Ireland. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Teresian House and especially his favorite nurse, Shamar, for their care and comfort; the nursing and support staff at St. Peters Hospital and the Hospice Inn. Special thanks to his dear friend Norman Green who stayed with him till the very end and the many neighbors who looked out for him. Special thanks to Fr. Leo and Chris Schantz from St. Gabriel's Church. Visiting hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Chapel at Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY. Interment will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019