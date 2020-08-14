Robert Eric Maranville died on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Durango, Colorado after a ten- year struggle with cancer. Robert was born July 31, 1966 in Glenville, NY to Arlene and Jack Maranville. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and graduated from Scotia- Glenville High School in 1984. He attended Union College where he majored in geology. He moved to New Mexico in 1994 and worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory and then at Sandia Laboratory in Albuquerque as a safety specialist. Above all, Robert loved the outdoors and the physical challenge of sports. In high school he participated in soccer, track, and cross country and Alpine skiing. He was a member of the Killington senior men's team in Vermont and competed and won many medals in bicycle and triathlon races. In the past few years, Rob lived in Colorado and continued as an avid trout fisherman and skier. Music and guitar were an important part of his life, from early classical training at age 5 to collecting and playing on many special guitars. Rob loved to cook and always had a well tended garden where he raised chili peppers for his own salsa. From the time he could carry his own backpack he hiked in the Adirondack Mountains with his brother and father and occasionally his sister, returning to his beloved Kelm Pond where he spent so many wonderful summers fishing and sailing. He continued this love of hiking in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado with his wife KD and his golden retriever, Sasha. Rob never missed a NY Giants' game, decked out in all his Giants paraphernalia. Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen Pass, and his daughters, Heather, Rachel and Julia Maranville. He is also survived by his parents, Arlene and Jack Maranville his brother David Maranville and his sister , Elizabeth Smith (Richard), his nieces Jacqueline and Emmeline Maranville, Madeline, Courtney and Katherine Smith, his nephew, Jonathan Maranville and his aunt, Joan Nass (Richard). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State Street Schenectady, NY 12305. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Donations in memory of Robert can be made to Albuquerque Children's Hospital, The UNM Foundation, Two Woodward Center, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.