Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Anderson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert F. Anderson Obituary
Robert F. Anderson, 81 of Rotterdam, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Schenectady on February 28, 1937, Robert was the son of the late Elwood and Alice Van Patten Anderson. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1955 and joined the US Army. Robert was honorably discharged in June of 1957 and was married to Beverly Webb on April 5, 1958. Bob worked as a plumber and steamfitter for Local #105 in Rotterdam and later became the business manager for the local. He enjoyed golfing, vacationing the winter months in sunny Florida, spending time with friends, and watching his grandsons play baseball. He never missed any of his children's, grandchildren's or great-grandchildren's events. Robert was a member of the South Schenectady Fire Dept., coached Rotterdam Little League, was a member of the Rotterdam Elk's and the Schenectady Veterans of WWII. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Beverly Webb Anderson; two daughters, Sharon (Craig) Larson of Esperance and Debbie (Dan) Collins of Schenectady; his son, Robert (Karen) Anderson Jr of Rexford; seven grandchildren, Jason Larson, Amber Joslin (Jason), Daniel (Lauren)and Kristina Collins, Robert, Benjamin, Ian and Isaac Anderson; two great-grandsons, Aiden Joslin and Carson Collins; his brother, Douglas (Joanne) Anderson of Mechanicville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial with, military honors, will follow the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. or to the @ .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now