Robert F. Anderson, 81 of Rotterdam, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Schenectady on February 28, 1937, Robert was the son of the late Elwood and Alice Van Patten Anderson. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1955 and joined the US Army. Robert was honorably discharged in June of 1957 and was married to Beverly Webb on April 5, 1958. Bob worked as a plumber and steamfitter for Local #105 in Rotterdam and later became the business manager for the local. He enjoyed golfing, vacationing the winter months in sunny Florida, spending time with friends, and watching his grandsons play baseball. He never missed any of his children's, grandchildren's or great-grandchildren's events. Robert was a member of the South Schenectady Fire Dept., coached Rotterdam Little League, was a member of the Rotterdam Elk's and the Schenectady Veterans of WWII. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Beverly Webb Anderson; two daughters, Sharon (Craig) Larson of Esperance and Debbie (Dan) Collins of Schenectady; his son, Robert (Karen) Anderson Jr of Rexford; seven grandchildren, Jason Larson, Amber Joslin (Jason), Daniel (Lauren)and Kristina Collins, Robert, Benjamin, Ian and Isaac Anderson; two great-grandsons, Aiden Joslin and Carson Collins; his brother, Douglas (Joanne) Anderson of Mechanicville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial with, military honors, will follow the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. or to the @ .