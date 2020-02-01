|
Robert F. Keays, 52, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Robert was born in Glens Falls, on January 10, 1968 the son of Diane (Deeb) Keays and the late William C. Keays. He was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of Shaker High School. Bob was a locally self employed landscaper. He enjoyed family, friends, fishing and cooking. He was predeceased by his father William. Bob is survived by his mother, Diane (Deeb) Keays, of Rexford; step-mother Linda Keays, of Glenville; long time friend, Kelly Forester, of Ballston Lake, and a brother William (Nancy) Keays, of Ravena. Services will be held at 9 a.m. today at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home today from 8 am to 9 am. In lieu of flowers, those wishing are asked to consider a contribution in Bob's memory to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenenctady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020