Robert F. Trejderowski, age 92, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his daughter, Patricia's, home. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Amsterdam, a son of the late Francis and Sadie Jankowski Trejderowski. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Trejderowski, of Hagaman. Robert was a graduate of Amsterdam High School. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Mr. Trejderowski was a Steamfitter and was employed for many years by the Greater Amsterdam School District as Head Custodian until his retirement. He was of the Catholic faith, a communicant of St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church in Hagaman. Robert was a member of the Bigelow Weavers and an avid fisherman. He is survived by two daughters, Roberta Wolf of Loudonville and Patricia DeLorme (Jeff) of Johnstown; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Scheckton Trejderowski, whom he married on September 10, 1950 and who passed on May 17, 2009. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Glen Animal Hospital, 261 Burley Road, Fultonville, New York 12072, or to a local A.S.P.C.A of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020