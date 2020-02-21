Home

POWERED BY

Services
A G Cole Funeral Home Inc
215 E Main St
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 762-3919

Robert F. Trejderowski


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Trejderowski Obituary
Robert F. Trejderowski, age 92, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his daughter, Patricia's, home. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Amsterdam, a son of the late Francis and Sadie Jankowski Trejderowski. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Trejderowski, of Hagaman. Robert was a graduate of Amsterdam High School. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Mr. Trejderowski was a Steamfitter and was employed for many years by the Greater Amsterdam School District as Head Custodian until his retirement. He was of the Catholic faith, a communicant of St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church in Hagaman. Robert was a member of the Bigelow Weavers and an avid fisherman. He is survived by two daughters, Roberta Wolf of Loudonville and Patricia DeLorme (Jeff) of Johnstown; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Scheckton Trejderowski, whom he married on September 10, 1950 and who passed on May 17, 2009. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Glen Animal Hospital, 261 Burley Road, Fultonville, New York 12072, or to a local A.S.P.C.A of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -