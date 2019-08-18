|
Robert Floyd Vedder Sr., 72, of Schenectady, passed away on August 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady on August 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Floyd and Charity Vedder. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and went on to enlist in the US Air Force as a Jet Technician. He proudly served in The Vietnam War. Following his service, Robert held positions with MTI in Latham and General Electric. He took a position with New York State at the NYS Comptroller's Office and OPWDD, where he enjoyed a career of over 35 years. His hobbies included socializing with friends and loved ones, talking about classic cars (especially from the 1960's and 70's), eating at his favorite place, the Latham Circle Diner, and watching anything Star Wars or Star Trek. Robert is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Vedder of Schenectady; his daughter, Kytrena Vedder of Schenectady; his beloved grandchildren, Dorian of Germany, Xavier and Quincy of Austin, TX and Gabriel of Schenectady. He was a mentor and father figure to Kristian Mackey of Wynantskill and David Coggeshall of Cohoes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, the late Robert F. Vedder Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday at Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Higher Ground Worship Center, 801 Stanley St, Schenectady. Interment with military honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019