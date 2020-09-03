1/
Robert G. Brandenburg
1926 - 2020
Robert G. Brandenburg (94) of Glenville, NY passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born May 13, 1926 to William and Viola (Breser) Brandenburg. He passed quietly on August 30, 2020 in the loving care of Ellis Hospital. Early on, he found the love of his life, Phyllis Barton, and eloped in September 1950. They were blessed with their daughter Betty Lee (Betts) who cared for each of them in their final years at the home she shares with her husband, Al (Alan) Montenaro. Bob was literally the jack of all trades from automotive (Hennels' Garage) to construction (Van Patten Builders) to even grinding prescription lenses. He was the Head Maintenance Mechanic for the Niskayuna School District when he retired. He was everyone's superman…the man you called for the simplest fix or the most complex human event. He was the one you called when you needed anything from a quick pick-me-up chat, to a relaxing beverage at the lake, to just a simple "please fix this Bob!" He is survived by his devoted daughter Betts and her husband Al Montenaro, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis, his brother, William (Liz) Brandenburg Jr., sister, Marie (Jim) Taylor, as well as several dear nieces and nephews. A special thank you to NaTaiza Taylor-Cowan (Coach) of Home Instead, whose countless and selfless hours over the past 16 months gave him abundant joy. Additionally, his family is eternally grateful to the nurses and doctors at Ellis Hospital for the care and attention they gave Bob in the days prior to his passing. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12306, from 2 to 4 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 4 p.m. Please note that masks will be required to enter the funeral home and that a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12302. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
