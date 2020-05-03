Mr. Robert G. "Bobby" Briere Jr., 51, of Sprakers, NY, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. A lifelong area resident, Bobby was born in Schenectady, NY on August 13, 1968. He grew up in Schenectady and was employed with Local Iron Workers No. 12 in Albany. Bobby will be remembered for being a kind and gentle soul who would give you the shirt off of his back. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Kristine Briere; his mother, Constance; four children, Mike, Kayla, Brittany and Robbie; three great grandchildren, Kinsley, Braelynn and Sebastian; three brothers; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his dad, Robert Briere Sr. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the family home, 579 Corbin Hill Road, Sprakers, NY 12166. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lenz & Betz Funeral Home, 69 Otsego Street. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 3 to May 4, 2020.