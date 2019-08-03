|
|
Robert G. Lunden, age 78, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home with his family by his side. Robert was born in Bethlehem, NY on January 29, 1941 to the late Albert and Dorothy (Durey) Lunden. Robert graduated from Bethlehem high school and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College. After college, Robert went on to serve as an officer in the Navy on the USS Renshaw. Upon return from service, he worked at IBM, RPI, and retired from SUNY Central Administration as Director of Computer Services. Robert enjoyed many outdoor activities, including downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, kayaking, canoeing, and traveling with his wife and friends. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Bebe (Skutnik) Lunden; his two wonderful children, Mark (Jennifer) Lunden and Stacey Lunden; and his adored grandchildren, Alice and Benjamin Lunden. Robert was predeceased by his sister, Lois Arnold. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, August 6th at 3 to 5 p.m. with Services immediately following at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or the Jonesville Food Pantry 963 Main Street Clifton Park, NY 12065. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Robert's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019