Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Samler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Samler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Samler Obituary
Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Samler, 84, of Bradenton, formerly of Rexford, NY, passed away October 17, 2019. Bob was the son of Nelson and Evelyn (Breul) Samler of Union City, NJ. Dearest husband to and survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Helen (McGetrick) Samler; his children, Gary (Mayeth) Samler, Lynn (Mark) Pallotolo, Susan (William) Foster and David (Rebecca) Samler; one sister, Evelyn Book; eight grandchildren & nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one brother, Nelson. A retired PhD Mechanical Engineer with over 43 years at KAPL in Niskayuna, he put himself and all his children through college. His greatest passion was golf and baseball. He will be missed by his two companions, Lacy & Tara. No services are scheduled at this time. Family suggests memorial donations to The or . Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be left by visiting www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now