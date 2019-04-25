The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
331 Seward Place
Robert G. "Bob" Stater, 89, entered into the arms of the Lord on Easter Sunday at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
