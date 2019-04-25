|
Robert G. "Bob" Stater, 89, entered into the arms of the Lord on Easter Sunday at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019