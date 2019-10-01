Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scheiderer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Scheiderer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert George Scheiderer Obituary
Robert Scheiderer passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 with his family by his side after complications from a stroke. Robert "Bob" was born on November 1, 1925 in Bristol, CT. Son of Alma and Gustav Scheiderer, sister to the late Verne Campbell and June Barnett. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Puerto Rico for three years at the end of World War II. He worked as a civil engineer for General Electric, George A. Fuller Company, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation and the Broadway Center Project. A former resident of Guilderland, NY, he spent the last four years residing with his daughter, Pam and her family in Poughquag, NY. Bob was an outdoor enthusiast, gardener and he loved vacationing in Truro on Cape Cod. He was an avid NY Mets fan and never missed watching a game. Bob is survived by his wife, Connie, after 64 years of marriage; his sister, Jane Hopper, of Hemet, CA; his son, Lawrence Scheiderer and companion, Dhyana Eagleton, of Lafayette, CO; daughter, Pam Arket and husband, Steven, of Poughquag, NY; daughter Lynda Dague and husband, David, of Milford, MA; grandchildren, Jason, Andrew and Scott Scheiderer; Katelyn, Ryan, Daniel and Caroline Arket; Jonathan, Andrew and Matthew Dague and many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours are Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30, with funeral to follow at 11:30 at Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, NY. A private graveside service to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredendall Funeral Home
Download Now