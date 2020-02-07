|
|
Robert H. Glenn, 94, of Oak Hill Road, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Cobleskill Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Born November 11, 1925 in Rotterdam Junction, he was the son of Floyd and Ethel (Ludwig) Sr. A United States Navy veteran, Bob served in both World War II and Korean Conflict and was awarded the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal along with 2 stars. He was honorably discharged. For 37 years Bob was employed at General Electric. He began his career as a machinist and retired as an inspector. He was a volunteer fireman for 13 years for Rotterdam Junction Volunteer Fire Department as well as a Mason at the Schenectady Scottish Rite. His interests include railroads along with collecting trains, boats, including tugboats and building the Destroyer Escort in his basement, woodworking, and yard work, especially riding the lawn mower. Known to "live on the edge", Bob loved fast cars and taking many risks in life such as taking a family ride on a winter day and slamming into snowbanks. His was a true adventurist! His children, Lisa, Robin and Norman (Julie) Glenn will continue to share his memory and stories of adventure. There will be no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance, NY 12066 or Esperance Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue, 115 Church St., Esperance, NY 12066. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020