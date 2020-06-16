March 2, 1951-June 5, 2020 On Friday, June 5, 2020, Bob Izzo, loving son, brother and father, passed away peacefully in his home. He was 69 years old. Bob was born on March 2,1951 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY to Anthony and Mary Izzo. He attended Riverside Elementary School and was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville Senior High School. After high school he attended the Schenectady County Community College, where he studied computer science. He then went on to work as a Computer Network Specialist at the Golub corporation where he retired in 2015. He is a retired member of the U.S. Army Reserve where he held the rank of Master Sergeant. Bob is survived by his two children, Micheal Izzo (Cara and TJ) and Nicole Marie Izzo (Brandon); three siblings, Mary Brym, Teresa Fabozzi (Alex), and Tony Izzo (David); 3 nieces and nephews, Martina Brym, Andrea Fabozzi, and Alexander Fabozzi III (Lindsey) and his loving parents Tony and Mary Izzo. Bob was an avid soccer enthusiast, coaching his own children in their youth and playing the game well into his adult life. Most recently, he was a member of the Tribes Hill Gun Club, The Rotterdam Elks, and the Moose Lodge. Bob most loved embarking in spirited debates with those closest to him regarding politics and other current events. He was admired for his keen wit and love of his family. Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at De Stefano Funeral Home, Rt. 5-S, Amsterdam, followed by a graveside committal service at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, NY with the Revered Richard Carlino officiating. COVID 19 regulations require facial masks and social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Restoration Fund, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305.





