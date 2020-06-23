Robert J. Barbuti Sr. passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Bob was born August 1, 1934 to Joseph and Ann Barbuti in Schenectady, NY. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marines and re-enlisted again. He was very proud of being in the Marines. In addition to his wife Kris he leaves behind his son, Robert Jr. (Cindy) daughters, Jo Ann (Ken) Roff, Joyce Rossi, Robin Brino and step-son, Bill Van Patten. 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was employed at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady Ambulance and several home care companies. He was a respiratory therapist who enjoyed helping and caring for his patients. Bob enjoyed hunting, family parties and especially times with his grand kids and many friends. The family would like to thank all the ICU nurses and doctors for his wonderful care. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady. A service will be at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday with burial following at Schenectady Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Masks and social distancing are required. To leave condolences for Bob's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.