Mr. Robert J. Barclay, Sr; age 85, of Gloversville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. A Memorial Service will take place in the future at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville, when the Covid-19 regulations are lifted. brbsfuneral.com

