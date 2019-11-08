|
Robert J. Brino, 84, of Crescent/Vischer Ferry Rd., died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on August 18, 1935 in Albany, NY. He had been a supervisor for the Millbrook Bread Co. for many years and retired after more than 40 years of service. He enjoyed a good game of choice. He was the longtime and much loved companion of Susan Dupont. He was the devoted father of Eric Xavier Brino (Sue) of TN, twin sons, Shane Michael Brino of Colonie and Shawn Patrick Brino of Glenville and the late Bruce Brino; also survived by eight grandchildren, a great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019