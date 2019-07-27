Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Robert J. Christoffel


1927 - 2019
Robert J. Christoffel Obituary
Robert J. Christoffel (Bob), of Coburg Village, Rexford, NY, passed away on July 24, 2019. Bob was born on October 26, 1927 in Syracuse, NY to Karl and Kathryn Christoffel. He graduated from Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse in 1945. Bob attended RPI and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1951 and a Master of Engineering degree, also in Metallurgical Engineering in 1956. Bob served in the US Navy; from 1947 to 1949 as an Electrician Mate on the USS Valley Forge and from 1951 to 1953 at NAS Atlantic City. Bob worked at General Electric in Schenectady, NY at the M&P Lab as a manager. He was active in the American Welding Society and was named a Fellow of the AWS in 1993. In 1955 he met the love of his life, Mary Kirby. They were married in 1957 and celebrated 50 years together. Bob was an active member of St. Helen's parish. In his later years Bob was a resident of Coburg Village in Rexford, NY, where he was the editor of "The Villager" newsletter. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Karl and Kathryn Christoffel, his sister, Joan Christoffel Sauer and his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Ann) of Clifton Park, Kathy (Kim) Kaiser of Glenville, Annie (Andrew) Wood of Lumberton, NJ and Helen (Thomas) Stecher of Glenville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Keven (Kali), Kati, Abigail, Melinda, Rebecca, Sam and Alexis and his great-grandchildren, Elodie and Declan. He is also survived by his brothers, John (Mary Ann) Christoffel of Elkridge, MD and William (Pam) of Hagerstown, MD. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellans St.), Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Parish, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment with Military honors will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Bob's name to the Bethesda House, in Schenectady, NY. To leave condolence messages for Bob's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019
