Robert J. Christoffel (Bob), of Coburg Village, Rexford, NY, passed away on July 24, 2019. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Karl and Kathryn Christoffel, his sister, Joan Christoffel Sauer and his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Ann) of Clifton Park, Kathy (Kim) Kaiser of Glenville, Annie (Andrew) Wood of Lumberton, NJ and Helen (Thomas) Stecher of Glenville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Keven (Kali), Kati, Abigail, Melinda, Rebecca, Sam and Alexis and his great-grandchildren, Elodie and Declan. He is also survived by his brothers, John (Mary Ann) Christoffel of Elkridge, MD and William (Pam) of Hagerstown, MD. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St.,(at McClellans St.), Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Parish, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment with Military honors will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Bob's name to the Bethesda House, in Schenectady, NY. To leave condolence messages for Bob's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019