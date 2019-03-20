Robert J. Clancy, 81, beloved husband and father, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, following a long illness during which he was cared for by his wife. Robert was born on January 6, 1938 and grew up in the Bronx with his parents Edna and Peter and his brother Ken. He attended Fordham Prep where he competed in track. He left the city to pursue a bachelor's and a master's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Detroit. In 1971, he and his wife Bernadine moved to Ballston Spa, New York and raised their family. Robert worked for Knolls Atomic Power Lab (KAPL) as an engineer for 27 years. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and listening to classical music. Robert will be remembered for his quiet nature, his "do it yourself" abilities and the amazing Clancy family tree he researched with a passion. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Edna (Riley) Clancy. Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years Bernadine; his children, and their spouses, Christine Bennedsen (Mark), Peter Clancy (Maureen), and Robert Clancy (Mary Ellen); grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary and Jacob Bennedsen; Joseph and William Clancy; and Kathleen, Grace and John Clancy; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Clancy (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway, in the Spring. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary