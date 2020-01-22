|
Robert J. Fuerst, 95, of Schenectady, NY, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Schenectady on Nov 27, 1924, son of the late Emil and Matilda (Fabosky) Fuerst. He was educated in Schenectady schools and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and General Electric's Apprentice Program. Robert is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Aline M. (Ruskowski) Fuerst, whom he married November 12, 1949. He was employed by General Electric Company as a draftsman for 43 years. Robert was an active communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church, where he and his wife, Aline, served as lectors and Eucharistic ministers. Over the years, Robert enjoyed hobbies like flying, bowling, sailing and golf. He consistently put in his best effort with all his endeavors. In 1968, he and his wife bought a camp in Schroon Lake, NY, and spent summers and weekends there with family and friends. They enjoyed, along with their family, 50 years of 4th of July celebrations. Robert is also predeceased by two brothers, Carl and Stephen Fuerst and two sisters, Margaret Fuerst and Evelyn Gravell. Survivors include his children, John (Jane) Fuerst, Marie (George) Giokas, Roberta (Tom) Stock, Patricia (Gary) Neal, Joseph Fuerst and Monica (Walter) Pajak, 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family is thankful for the compassionate care given by the staff of both Kingsway Arms and Community Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24th from 10:30am to 12 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12pm. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 or for online donations please visit: www.givetocommunityhospice.org. For online condolences please visit: www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020