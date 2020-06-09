Robert J. Guthorn (Bob), died on Saturday June 6, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1934 in the Bronx, NY. He was the loving Son of Viola and Conrad Guthorn, and a loving brother to his Sisters Connie, Viola, Ruth and his brother Donald. Bob Graduated from Mt. St. Michael's High School in 1952 and New York State Maritime College in 1956. He met his wife Marguerite when they both were 16. They were married for 62 1/2 years. Robert worked with Foster Wheeler and Graham Manufacturing. In 1961 he moved to Schenectady, NY to work for GE at the Knolls Atomic Power Lab, where he worked for 38 years prior to retirement. He was a loving and supportive Father to children and his wife. Always kind, happy, understanding, willing listen and give sound advice. He had a great sense of humor, teased us lovingly and was always willing to share a laugh. He was predeceased by his Parents, Sister Viola and loving son Mark. He is survived by his sons Robert (Diane), Kevin, and daughter Karen Thomas (Christian), his Grandchildren Robert, Andrew, Rachel and Sierra, his Great Grandchildren, Jack, Derek, and Quinn, his Brother Don and his sisters Connie and Ruth. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 9, 2020.