Robert J. Kelly, 73, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2019 with his daughter by his side. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Hugh and Anna Kelly. Bob was raised in the Bronx and attended DeWitt Clinton High School. He was a Vietnam Vet, proudly defending his country in the Navy from 1963- 1967. He also served in the Coast Guard, retiring after 25 years of duty. Robert married his beloved late wife Diane "Deena" Kelly in 1967 in the Bronx. In 1985 the family moved to Glenville, NY from Long Island. Bob worked for many years in Finance for several banks including Citi Bank (Long Island). He was a member of the North Babylon Fire Department (Long Island) and was an avid New York Mets fan as was "Deena", his late wife, and "Marly", his wonderful, devoted daughter. Bob will be remembered for his kindness, gift of gab and his friendly smile. Above all he loved his family, especially his wife and his daughter. Robert's wife, Diane "Deena", sadly passed away on April 17, 2017. Bob had missed her every day since her passing. Bob is survived by his cherished daughter, Marlene Kelly; his brother, Thomas (Kit) Kelly; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours for Robert will be held on Sunday. October 13, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A brief Lutheran funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Deron Milleville of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, Glenville, NY. Interment with military honors will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A small reception will be held at the house immediately following. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302 or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019