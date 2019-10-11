The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Kelly Obituary
Robert J. Kelly, 73, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2019 with his daughter by his side. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Hugh and Anna Kelly. Bob was raised in the Bronx and attended DeWitt Clinton High School. He was a Vietnam Vet, proudly defending his country in the Navy from 1963- 1967. He also served in the Coast Guard, retiring after 25 years of duty. Robert married his beloved late wife Diane "Deena" Kelly in 1967 in the Bronx. In 1985 the family moved to Glenville, NY from Long Island. Bob worked for many years in Finance for several banks including Citi Bank (Long Island). He was a member of the North Babylon Fire Department (Long Island) and was an avid New York Mets fan as was "Deena", his late wife, and "Marly", his wonderful, devoted daughter. Bob will be remembered for his kindness, gift of gab and his friendly smile. Above all he loved his family, especially his wife and his daughter. Robert's wife, Diane "Deena", sadly passed away on April 17, 2017. Bob had missed her every day since her passing. Bob is survived by his cherished daughter, Marlene Kelly; his brother, Thomas (Kit) Kelly; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours for Robert will be held on Sunday. October 13, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A brief Lutheran funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Deron Milleville of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, Glenville, NY. Interment with military honors will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A small reception will be held at the house immediately following. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302 or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now