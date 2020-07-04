1/
Robert J. Nadeau
Robert J. Nadeau, 82 of Albany passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He is survived by his brother David who resides in Georgia, his brother Paul who resides in California, eight nieces and nephews, and a number of cousins. Robert was predeceased by his parents, John O. and Evelyn R. (McCabe) Nadeau, and his brother, John P. Nadeau. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
