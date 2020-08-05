Robert J. Simmons, 44, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born at Ellis Hospital on September 30, 1975 He was a truck driver for many years. He will be remembered for enjoying football, grilling & bowling. He is survived by his three children; Mackenzie Simmons, Devon Simmons and Liam Naparty. His mother & father; Max and Patricia Simmons. His birth mother; Betty Koehler. He also leaves behind three siblings; Jeff and Sean Askew & Lela Carpenter. Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 8th from 9 to 11 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike (just west of Carman Rd.) Guilderland. A graveside service will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
