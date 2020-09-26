1/
Robert J. Swanker
Robert J. Swanker, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Scotia, NY, he was the son of Russell and Irene Swanker. He graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School and worked for the Schenectady Gazette and Frank Murkins, Inc. for many years before moving to Phoenix, AZ. His friendly, talkative nature made him a natural at managing sales departments for auto and RV dealerships in Phoenix and later in Las Vegas. Bob loved golfing, camping, and fishing with the many friends he made over the years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Judith Swanker and Janan Frenger (Henry), and his niece Renee Swanker. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathleen Swanker (Belmonte) of Las Vegas, NV; his brother Russell Swanker, Jr. (Dianne) of Charlton, NY; his sister-in-law Michele (Belmonte) and her husband Michael Colaianni of Las Vegas; his father-in-law Harry Paston of Las Vegas; his sisters Shirley Meyers (Rodney) of Albany, NY. and Mary Suzanne Leguire of Jacksonville, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 26, 2020.
