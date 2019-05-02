Robert J. Tassi, 83, of No. Lincoln St., Hemstreet Park, died Tuesday, April 30th, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, Guilderland, after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident, born Dec 6, 1935, son of the late Domenico "Angelo" and Marion Matteo Tassi, Bob was a star member of the legendary Mechanicville High School basketball "Whiz Kids", during the 1951--53 seasons, a team believed to be one of Capital District's historic premier teams, losing only one game in two seasons. At that point in history, there were no State championships to prove otherwise. Bob and teammates were recently inducted into Mechanicville High School Sports Hall of Fame's inaugural class. After graduation, Bob went on to play hoops at Colgate University on an athletic scholarship, proudly graduating in 1957. Although he did not complete the program, Bob also attended Villanova University's Augustinian Order of the Roman Catholic Church Pastoral Ministry Education working toward priesthood. Bob began his working career as a math teacher for Mechanicville Junior High School, and was a Jr. Varsity Basketball and Asst Football Coach. He later was an analyst of the NY State Dept of Civil Service for 17 yrs and ended his career as senior com- puter systems analyst of NY State Dept. of Tax and Finance for 11 yrs. Bob was a longtime active member of the Mechanicville Golf Club, registering two holes in one in his career and enjoyed playing with all his fellow members and friends. Bob was known as a true conversationalist, willing to talk to any and all about sports and life. He was devout parishioner of All Saint on the Hudson Church of Mechanicville. Survivors include his faithful cousins, Debbie (Jim) Horner and her children, Jim Horner and Melissa Horner-Williams, John Michael "Oscar" Zullo, Donna Matteo Keller, Vincent (Karen) Matteo, Michael (Cindy) Marra, and Marilyn (Joe) Zumbo; along with several other cousins and many lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3rd at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St. Calling hours will be held at the Church prior to the mass on Friday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the All Saints on the Hudson Church or the , in respectful memory of Robert J. Tassi. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 2, 2019