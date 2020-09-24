Robert (Bob) James lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald H James. Survivors include his mother, Louise James; his sisters Patricia (Wayne) Gentile, Sandra (Willie) Pierce, as well as other family members. Bob loved the stock car races and opened his own business, BOBCO Video. He became the videographer for the Fonda Speedway, Albany Saratoga Speedway, Lebanon Valley and others. He was a member of NESCOT – Northeast Stock Car Old Timers and NYSSCA – New York State Stock Car Association, serving on NYSSCA's Board of Directors from 2005 to 2017. He also enjoyed bowling beginning when he was young, bowled on the Schalmont bowling teem and leagues in his adult life. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida and Myrtle Beach with friends and hanging out with his dog, Tyson. The family is accepting friends at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road in Colonie on Sunday, September 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A special thank you to all the family and friends for their loving care and support during his final days. He truly felt loved and comforted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com