Robert James Horvath
Robert James Horvath passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at the age of 47. Bob was born in Schenectady and graduated from Schalmont High School. He was a rock star, literally and figuratively. Bob loved to play the bass and was always the life of the party, making people laugh wherever he went. Bob had a creative side, whether it was doodling and painting or writing poems and song lyrics, he always had an open mind. Bob had a huge heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a lifelong Star Wars fan and loved the NY Yankees. Bob leaves behind his beloved children, Cyrus D. Horvath and Zyia M. Horvath, his friend and mother of his children, Angela Conto Horvath, his parents, Jim and Phyllis Lombardi Horvath, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Paola Horvath and nephew and niece, Lorenzo and Milana Horvath as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind many cherished friends. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a party honoring his life will be held "Bob-style" at a later date. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 4, 2020.
