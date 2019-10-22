|
Robert "Bob" Joseph Malecki died peacefully the morning of Oct. 18, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. He was 67. Bob entered this world in February 1952, the youngest of four boys born to the late Alexander "Al" and Jane (Lewandowski) Malecki. He was raised at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Woolsey Street in Schenectady, living just above the Star Market his father and mother ran. He attended St. Mary's School on Eastern Avenue, graduated from the all-boys Bishop Gibbons High School in 1970, and received his bachelor's in accounting from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., in 1974. After a brief stint in insurance, Bob returned home to Schenectady and took a job as a fiscal analyst with the New York State Department of Health. He would spend the next 33 years of his professional career in the Corning Tower, working his way up the ranks and making countless friends in the process. Bob married longtime friend Laura Grigerick on Jan. 11, 1975. Together, they raised two boys, Alexander and Zachary. The couple was blessed to see their sons grow up, get married and have children of their own. As for his involvements, they were driven by family and brotherhood. He was a Little League coach and ever-present during Saturday morning bowling matches with his sons. He was the treasurer of St. Joseph's Athletic Club, a Depression-era men's club he joined in 1976. Bob is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Alexander (Barbara) and Zachary (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Claire, Maxwell and Maisie Jayne; brother-in-law, Stephen Grigerick; aunt, Jessie Malecki; sisters-in-law, Joanne and Veronica Malecki; nephews, Jason (Heather) Malecki and Jennifer (Paul) Hughes; and a handful of grandnieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law; along with brothers, Thomas, Ronald and Kenneth. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., both at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street in Schenectady, N.Y. Interment will follow at Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, 611 Duanesburg Rd., Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, Bob asks that you prayerfully consider a gift to the Restoration Fund for St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305. You may also visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019