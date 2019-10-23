|
Robert J. Malecki passed away on Oct. 18, 2019; he was 67. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., both at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street in Schenectady, NY. Interment will follow at Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, 611 Duanesburg Rd., Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, Bob asks that you prayerfully consider a gift to the Restoration Fund for St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305. You may also visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019